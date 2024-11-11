Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,135,000 after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 18.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,686,000 after purchasing an additional 396,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after buying an additional 36,310 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $134.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $75.40 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

