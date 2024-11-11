Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,625,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $113,093,000 after purchasing an additional 372,218 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,466 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

