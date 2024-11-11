PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

View Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

PG&E stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.