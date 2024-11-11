PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 1299244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 44.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 582,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in PG&E by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

