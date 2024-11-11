PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2024

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $7.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $7.90.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.