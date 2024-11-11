PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
PDI opened at $19.83 on Monday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
