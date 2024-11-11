PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

PDI opened at $19.83 on Monday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.