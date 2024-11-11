PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PMF opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.