Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:PNW opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

