Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.81.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $98.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

