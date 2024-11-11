Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Director Johnny Ciampi Purchases 3,500 Shares

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Ciampi bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$77.02 per share, with a total value of C$269,570.00.

TSE PBH opened at C$76.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of C$75.67 and a twelve month high of C$97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.55.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$108.30.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

