Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $297.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.48. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $298.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Primerica by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

