Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 861 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 137.6% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

VZ opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

