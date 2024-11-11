Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 411,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $106.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

