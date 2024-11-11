Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 313,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $290.26 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.92 and a 1-year high of $290.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.