Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 498.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 521,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,220,000 after buying an additional 434,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $123.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.