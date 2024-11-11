Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

