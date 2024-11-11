Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,500,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,633,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,815,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,563 shares during the period.

VCRB opened at $77.18 on Monday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

