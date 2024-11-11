Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 46,112 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTC opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

