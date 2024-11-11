Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $230,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after buying an additional 779,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 10.0 %

FTNT stock opened at $92.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

