Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $502.82 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.38 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

