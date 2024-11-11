Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 406 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,227,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $770,000. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 173.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $4,817,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

