PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $52.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PROG by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of PROG by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 4.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

