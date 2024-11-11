PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

PRO opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. PROS has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. PROS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in PROS by 21.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,591 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 5.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,339,000 after acquiring an additional 166,301 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

