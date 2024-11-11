ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.29 and last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 39413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.63.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $917.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $4,750,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,616,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

