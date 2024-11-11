Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.