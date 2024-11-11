PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 3,999 shares.The stock last traded at $22.26 and had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTC. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

