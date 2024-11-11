Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stephens

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. Q2 has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $105.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at $29,927,075.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at $29,927,075.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Q2 by 67.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $80,788,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $5,591,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Q2 by 1,910.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 683,957 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

