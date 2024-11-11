Q4 EPS Estimates for Clearfield Boosted by Northland Capmk

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearfield in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

