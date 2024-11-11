QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Acquires C$12,415.00 in Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 95,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$12,415.00.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart bought 74,500 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,685.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 63,500 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$8,255.00.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Price Performance

Shares of PORE opened at C$0.08 on Monday. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.72.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Company Profile

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

