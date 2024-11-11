QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $292,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 8.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

VWO stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.