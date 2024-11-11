Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $169.95 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $151.31 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 388,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 39.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,857 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

