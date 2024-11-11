QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $189.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.