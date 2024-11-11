QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,559. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.42. The company has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

