QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.690-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-$1.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. 2,488,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,347. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.12.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

