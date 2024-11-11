Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at DA Davidson

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 70,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,882. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 924.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.