Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AAON (AAON)

AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2024 – AAON had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – AAON had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $102.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/28/2024 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00.

10/22/2024 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

9/20/2024 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 291,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 106.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,934,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 212.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 446,344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AAON by 552.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

