Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,442.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,754.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,442.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,868 over the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626,268 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after buying an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

