Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of RZLT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.91. 114,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,976. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $330.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Rezolute by 205.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rezolute by 366.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rezolute by 25.0% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

