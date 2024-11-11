Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $69.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,688 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,545. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.