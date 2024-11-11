Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $761,996,000 after purchasing an additional 524,683 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 338,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 185.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,760 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $92.43 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

