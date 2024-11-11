Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $199.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $352.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.82.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

