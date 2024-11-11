RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $41.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $40.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,584. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,905.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,584. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396 in the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after acquiring an additional 538,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 365,738 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,886,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 234,238 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

