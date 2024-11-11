Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.