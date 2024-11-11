Robert W. Baird Cuts Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $27.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $455.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,897.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,402 shares of company stock worth $242,343. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.