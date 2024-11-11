Robert W. Baird Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $23.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Capri alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

Capri Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 1,307,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 35.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.