Robert W. Baird Increases Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $292.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Cencora Trading Up 0.9 %

Cencora Increases Dividend

NYSE COR traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $250.55. 127,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora has a twelve month low of $191.11 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

