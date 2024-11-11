Robert W. Baird Increases Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Price Target to $78.00

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Crane NXT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,799. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.33. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 64.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

