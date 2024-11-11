Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

FRSH opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,428.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,428.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,780.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,463 shares of company stock worth $406,714 in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 1,987.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 554.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 157.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.