Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Five9 has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,712.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.