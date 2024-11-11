Royal Bank of Canada Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $32.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

APA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.15. 2,898,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. APA has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 30.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,466,000 after purchasing an additional 326,042 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in APA by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

